Justin Trudeau popped up everywhere in Toronto this weekend

Justin Trudeau was all over town this weekend, making an appearance at two huge cultural street festivals and even dropping by one of Toronto's favourite old school Italian joints to show love for some cheesy crusts. 

The PM hit up the venerated pizzeria Vesuvio Pizzeria—which has been open in the Junction since 1957—on Saturday and took a minute to take a picture with the Vesuvio staff.

He also attended the Roncesvalles Polish Festival that day in support of Canada's largest annual Polish festival, now in it's 14th year.

He took to the festival's main stage around 2 p.m. to make a speech to the massive crowd on busy Roncy.

And afterwards took about a million selfies with the fangirl and fanboy citizenry.

Before Roncy, Trudeau was at the Ukranian Festival on Bloor West, as was his Minister of Foreign Affairs, Chrystia Freeland, and leader of the Conservatives, Andrew Scheer. 

To people's delight, the PM made a speech in traditional Ukranian Vyshyvanka-style  attire, following which he swaddled some babies (as PMs are prone to do) and took a million more selfies after that. 

