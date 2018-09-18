Doug Ford is bringing back Ford Fest and everyone's invited

Ford Fest is back this year and apparently it will be bigger than ever. Premier Doug Ford tweeted today that Ford Fest will be happening on Saturday, September 22.

FORD FEST is back!



This Saturday, you're invited to join the Ford family for a BBQ in Vaughan.



Everything is FREE! Join us for Live Music, Dancing, BBQ, Entertainment and Fun!



RSVP here: https://t.co/IBzT4NzWSq#FordFest pic.twitter.com/OgxuT9NOW3 — Doug Ford (@fordnation) September 18, 2018

One big change to this year’s festivities is the location.

For the past two years, the BBQ has been held at the Ford family home in Etobicoke. This year, Ford has decided to move the event to the Veneto Centre in Vaughan, and it’s likely that the crowd will be much bigger than in previous years.

This will be Doug Ford's first time hosting Ford Fest as Premier.

With all the recent controversy surrounding the PC government’s decisions, one has to wonder if protestors will choose to disrupt the day’s activities too.

The annual BBQ hosted by the Ford Family begins at 5 p.m. and will feature live music and entertainment, dancing and food, all for free.