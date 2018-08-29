What's open and closed on Labour Day 2018 in Toronto

What's open on Labour Day 2018 in Toronto will help you sort out the final long weekend of summer. Whether you need to do some last minute shopping, want to hit up an amusement park or are looking to pick up some brews, let this be your guide on September 3.
Here's what's open and closed on Labour Day in Toronto.
General
Closed
- Government offices
- Banks
- Libraries
- Post offices
Open
- The TTC will operate on a holiday schedule.
Last minute grocery shopping will be a breeze on Labour Day with many stores still open. Photo by Hector Vasquez.
Food
Closed
- It's worth calling ahead to restaurants before heading out — many already consider Mondays a day off.
- Most major grocery chains will be closed on Labour Day with a few confirmed exceptions listed below.
Open
Indie bottle shops across the city will be open for all of your beer purchasing needs. Photo by Hector Vasquez.
Drink
Closed
Open
- For a complete list of independent bottle shops in Toronto, see this directory. Holiday hours are provided where applicable, but we advise calling ahead to confirm.
Promenade will be just one of the many malls open on September 3. Photo by Hector Vasquez.
Malls
Closed
- Bayview Village Shops
- CF Fairview Mall
- CF Sherway Gardens
- Dufferin Mall
- Scarborough Town Centre
- Yorkdale Shopping Centre
Open
Labour Day is your final chance to check out The Ex. Photo by Hector Vasquez.
Attractions
Open