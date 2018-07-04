City
Jaclyn Skrobacky
Posted 3 hours ago
Road Closure Toronto

Street festivals bring road closures to Toronto this weekend

It's going to be a weekend of road closures in Toronto as annual street festivals will be shutting down routes all over the city. Taste of Lawrence and Salsa on St. Clair are on, so ditch the car and prepare to stuff your face and dance the weekend away.

If you do plan on driving, here's what you need to know to navigate around Toronto.

Taste of Lawrence

The street festival will close Lawrence Avenue between Warden and Birchmount avenues from July 6 at 10 a.m. to July 9 at 2 a.m. 

Salsa on St. Clair

Here's just another street festival closing down city streets. The event will cause St. Clair Avenue between Winona Drive and Christie Street to close from July 7 at 8 a.m. to  July 8 at 11 p.m. 

Danceforth

The event will close Danforth between Woodbine and West Lynn avenues from 8 a.m. to midnight on July 7.

Maker Extravaganza

Asquith Avenue between Yonge Street and Sherlock Holmes Walk will be closed from July 7 at 7 a.m. to July 8 at 9 p.m. to accommodate the event.

TTC Subway Closure

Beyond road closures, there will be no subway service on Line 1 between Lawrence and St Clair stations on July 7 and 8 due to Metrolinx's Eglinton Crosstown LRT work at Yonge Street and Eglinton Avenue.

In addition to this Line 1 closure, subway service on Line 2 from St George to Broadview stations will start at 10 a.m. on July 8 due to beam replacement work on the Prince Edward Viaduct.

Lead photo by

Irina No

