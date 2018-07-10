Honda Indy to bring major road closures to Toronto

It's going to be a loud and hectic week in Toronto as the annual Honda Indy rolls into town. The big race and a number of other festivals happening will result in road closures across the city starting as early as Tuesday evening.

Here's what you need to know to navigate the city by car this week.

Setup for this weekend's annual race will close the westbound curb and middle lanes of Lakeshore Blvd. West between Strachan Ave. and Ontario Dr. from today at 9 p.m. until 5 a.m. tomorrow. The westbound curb lane will continue to be closed tomorrow until 9 p.m.



Lakeshore Blvd. West between Strachan Ave. and Ontario Dr. will be fully closed in both directions starting tomorrow at 9 p.m. through July 15 at midnight.



Takedown of the event will have the westbound curb and middle lanes of Lakeshore Blvd. West between Strachan Ave. and Ontario Dr. closed from July 15 at midnight until 6 a.m. on July 16.

The street festival taking place on July 14 will see Bloor St. between Jane and Runnymede closed in both directions from 6 a.m. until midnight.

Willard Ave., Windermere Ave., Durie St. and Beresford Ave. will also be affected by partial road closures during the festival.

The festival that's been around for 46 years will take place July 14 and 15. Asquith Ave. between Yonge St. and Park Rd. will be closed on July 14 from 5 a.m. until 11 a.m.