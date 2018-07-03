Toronto is in for another week of scorching temperatures

If you thought that the Canada day long weekend ended the heat wave in Toronto, you most definitely thought wrong.

This heat wave is going to kill everyone in Toronto. — Waves Ꮚ (@itsWavey) June 30, 2018

As of this morning, Environment Canada has issued yet another heat warning for the city: Humidex values are expected to reach 43 and the "extreme heat event" is said to continue through Thursday.

"This will be the most significant heat event in the past few years," reads the notice.

Today, humidex values will be in the mid to high thirties, but will climb to those "stay-inside-and-don't-even-think-of-leaving" low forties for Wednesday and Thursday.

Fam this heat wave in Toronto has become out of control... 😭😭😭 — Suban (@subanenow) July 3, 2018

The operating hours for some Toronto pools have been extended to help residents "beat the heat."

To help residents beat the heat, the City of Toronto is extending the operating hours at 8 area pools today. Weather permitting, theses pools will be open until 11:45pm tonight. pic.twitter.com/sOvkziBLrM — John Tory (@TorontosMayor) July 3, 2018

Even overnight temperatures are still high, "providing little or no relief from the heat."

But relief is coming!

Friday is expected to bring a cold front, and a welcome cool down for Torontonians.

The Environment Canada alert lists the symptoms for heat-related illnesses such as swelling, rash, cramps and fainting, and warns that "extreme heat affects everyone."