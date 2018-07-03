City
Toronto is in for another week of scorching temperatures

If you thought that the Canada day long weekend ended the heat wave in Toronto, you most definitely thought wrong.

As of this morning, Environment Canada has issued yet another heat warning for the city: Humidex values are expected to reach 43 and the "extreme heat event" is said to continue through Thursday.

"This will be the most significant heat event in the past few years," reads the notice

Today, humidex values will be in the mid to high thirties, but will climb to those "stay-inside-and-don't-even-think-of-leaving" low forties for Wednesday and Thursday.

The operating hours for some Toronto pools have been extended to help residents "beat the heat." 

Even overnight temperatures are still high, "providing little or no relief from the heat."

But relief is coming! 

Friday is expected to bring a cold front, and a welcome cool down for Torontonians. 

The Environment Canada alert lists the symptoms for heat-related illnesses such as swelling, rash, cramps and fainting, and warns that "extreme heat affects everyone."

garycphoto

