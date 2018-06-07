City
Jaclyn Skrobacky
Posted 4 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
Road Closure Toronto

Lots of major roads closed in Toronto this weekend

As the weekend approaches, it's time to prepare for some major road closures across Toronto. Annual events like the Ride to Conquer Cancer and the Grilled Cheese Challenge will make travelling around the city a bit tricky. 

Here's what you need to know if you plan on driving around the city this weekend.

Ride to Conquer Cancer

A series of lane closures will take place in the area bound by Burnhampthorpe Rd in the north, The West Mall in the west, Kipling Ave. in the east and Lake Shore Blvd. in the south on June 9 from 6:30 to 10:30 a.m. to accommodate this annual event.

Shoppers Love You Run for Women

The run will result in Queen's Park Cres. from College St. to Bloor St. West to be closed on June 9 from 7 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. A number of smaller roads in the area will also be closed to accommodate the event.

Grilled Cheese Challenge 

The food festival celebrating all things grilled cheese related will close down Lake Shore Blvd. West from Islington Ave. to Third St. Streets will be closed in both directions on June 9 from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. A number of smaller roads in the area will also be closed to accommodate this event.

Fort York Armoury LAV III Monument Unveiling 

Toronto will be unveiling the city’s only monument commemorating the service and sacrifice of the Canadian Armed Forces’ mission in Afghanistan, from 2001 –2014.

As a result, Fleet Street from Fort York Boulevard to Garrison Road will be closed June 9 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Toronto Challenge Run/Walk

The run/walk will have the following closures in effect on June 10 from 8:30 to 11 a.m.

  • The northbound lanes of University Avenue from Queen Street West to Queen's Park Crescent
  • Queens Park Crescent West and East from College Street to Bloor Street
  • Wellesley Street West from Queen's Park Crescent to Bay Street 

Curb lane closures will also be effect on Bay St. from Wellesley St. West to Adelaide St.West and on Adelaide St. West from Bay St. to University Ave.

Portugal Day 

Celebrations for Portugal Day in Toronto will close Lansdowne Ave. from Bloor St. West to College St. in both directions on June 10 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Dufferin Street is a possible alternative route for motorists.

TTC Subway Closure

In addition to road closures this weekend will see the return of the subway closure. There will be no subway service on Line 1 between Sheppard West and Lawrence West stations beginning at 11 p.m. on June 9, with service resuming at 11 a.m. on June 10 due to signal upgrades.

