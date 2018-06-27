City
Jaclyn Skrobacky
Posted 2 hours ago
Road Closure Toronto

Canada Day weekend brings road closures to Toronto

It's going to be a weekend of celebrations and road closures in Toronto as Canada Day events will be shutting down routes around the city. It's best to just ditch the car and party for Canada's 151st birthday.

If you do plan on driving, here's what you need to know.

Shomoy MELA

To accommodate the festival on July 1 Comstock Road from Warden Avenue to Lebovic Road will be closed from June 30 at 9 p.m. to July 2 at 2 a.m. 

Canada Day at Mel Lastman Square 

Canada Day celebrations in North York will result in all lanes of Yonge Street from Park Home Avenue to North York Boulevard from Elmwood Avenue to Empress Avenue closed starting July 1 at 1 p.m. to midnight.

The southbound curb lane on Yonge Street in front of Mel Lastman Square will also be closed starting June 29 at 8 a.m. until July 2 at 5 p.m.

Canada Day Parade in Scarborough

The parade will close Brimley Road from Progress Avenue to Ellesmere Road on July 1 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m and Ellesmere Road to Lawrence Avenue from 4 to 7 p.m. Ellesmere Road will also be closed that day from Midland Avenue to McCowan Road from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Canada Day at Queen’s Park 

Celebrations here will result in Queen’s Park Circle from College Street to Bloor Street West closed from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. on July 1.

Canada Day in East York 

East York celebrations on Canada's big day will have Cosburn Avenue closed from Cedarvale Avenue to Oak Park Road from 7 a.m. to midnight on Sunday.

