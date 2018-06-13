Lake Shore Blvd. and College St. among road closures this weekend

Road closures will be happening all over Toronto this weekend on account of events like Taste of Little Italy and NXNE. On the bright side, at least there's no TTC subway closure this weekend.

Here's what you need to know if you plan on driving around the city this weekend.

College Street between Bathurst and Shaw will be closed starting June 15 at 6 p.m. to June 18 at 3 a.m to accommodate the annual street festival.

Yonge Street from Dundas West to Queen West and Dundas Square from Yonge to O'Keefe Lane will be closed from June 15 at 12 a.m. to June 18 at 5 a.m. for the music festival.

The annual race will take to the streets of Toronto on June 16. The race route is bounded by Parkside Drive to the west, Lake Shore Boulevard West to the south, Dundas West to the north and University Avenue/York Street to the east.

As a result the following streets will be closed on June 16 at these times.

University Avenue will be closed from the south side of Dundas West to the north side of Queen West from 4:30 a.m. to 9 a.m.

Lake Shore Boulevard West westbound lanes will be closed from the west side of Bathurst to the east side of British Columbia Drive from 4:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Lake Shore Boulevard West eastbound lanes will be closed from the east side of British Columbia Drive to the west side of Remembrance Drive from 4:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

A number of smaller local roads in the area will also be closed to accommodate this event. The full list is available on Toronto Waterfront 10K Race website.

Old Kingston Road between Watson Road and Kingston Road, and Morrish Road between Kingston Road, and the south side of 226 Morrish Road, will be closed on June 16 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. for the festival.

Danforth Avenue between Broadview and Jackman avenues will be closed on June 16 from 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. for the grilling street festival.

The westbound lanes of Kingston Road from the Danforth split to Birchmount Road will be closed on June 16 from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. for the triathlon.

University Avenue between Bloor West and Wellington Street will be closed on June 17 from 8 a.m. until 12 p.m. for the walk. A number of smaller local roads in the area will also be closed to accommodate this event.

Bloor Street West between Avenue Road and Bay will be closed on June 17 from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. for the Father's Day car show.

The annual walk in Toronto will take to the streets on June 17. As a result the following closures will be in effect on that day from 10 a.m. to 2:45 p.m.