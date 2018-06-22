City
Staff
Posted 4 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
queer culture toronto

Toronto's queer community is truly unique

City
Staff
Posted 4 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

What makes Toronto's queer culture different than any others? 

In the latest episode of the Only in Toronto podcast, we chat with educators, artists, executives and business owners about the past, present and future of the LGBTQ+ landscape in our city.

People and places featured in this episode include:

Articles referenced in this episode include:

Ways to subscribe to the Only in Toronto podcast.

You can also listen to the Only in Toronto podcast on Alexa. Just ask Alexa to play the podcast Only in Toronto.

Lead photo by

Hector Vasquez at Pride

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

Doug Ford wants to extend Toronto's subway system to the suburbs

Toronto's queer community is truly unique

Highway yogurt spill makes for messy morning commute in Toronto

Toronto in store for a warmer than normal summer

Toronto ranked the worst city in North America for commuting

Toronto streets closed for Pride and other festivals this weekend

This is when weed will be legal in Canada

Popular Toronto nightclub to be demolished for cat themed park