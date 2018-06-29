Metal detectors are coming to City Hall

Visiting Toronto City Hall will soon feel a lot more like passing through an airport, according to enhanced security measures that were passed by Council on Thursday night.

According to a staff report on the enhanced security measures at Toronto City Hall, council approved baggage security screening, walk-through metal detectors and the installation of a "physical security measure" to replace the ropes that currently surround the Council Chamber.

"Toronto City Hall is the seat of municipal government, corporate head office for Canada's largest city, and one of the most distinctive, symbolic, and iconic buildings in the City of Toronto," reads the report.

"Unfortunately, these attributes may also make Toronto City Hall a target for serious threats and some key measures required to mitigate these threats are not currently present."

Expense-wise, the cost will amount to $365,000 in four additional security staff and hours.

Baggage screening will cost $162,000 to implement. The installation of the walk-through metal detectors will cost $85,000. These measures are set to come into effect sometime this summer.