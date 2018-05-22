City
Lauren O'Neil
Posted 10 minutes ago
Yorkville robbery

Toronto robbery suspects crash getaway car in spectacular fashion

Toronto Police continue to search this week for two people who are believed to have robbed a Yorkville Coach store before causing a horrific rollover crash and then fleeing the scene on foot.

After seeing video footage from the the crash, however, many online are simply shocked that the pair survived.

Police say that the female suspect entered the Bloor-Yorkville Coach store on Saturday morning around 10:30 a.m.

The woman indicated that she was armed with a gun before stealing several items. She then jumped into a silver SUV being driven by a man, according to TPS Constable David Hopkinson, at which point "the couple sped off."

Around 11 a.m., the pair is alleged to have been involved in a collision at Jarvis and Wellesley.

Witnesses told CityNews the man had been "driving erratically" and that he ran a red light before crashing into a white car, flipping the getaway vehicle on its roof.

Miraculously, all four people in the white car emerged unscathed — as did the two heist suspects — who allegedly ran away on foot before police arrived to the scene.

The area was reopened to traffic after a thorough scene investigation around 3:30 p.m. on Saturday afternoon, but the suspects have yet to be apprehended.

Police say that the woman was described as a young, caucasian, around five feet six inches tall, with short hair.

She was last seen in all black clothing and, when caught, could face such charges as robbery with a firearm and failure to remain at the scene.

Lead photo by

Michael Alday

