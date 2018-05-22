Toronto robbery suspects crash getaway car in spectacular fashion

Toronto Police continue to search this week for two people who are believed to have robbed a Yorkville Coach store before causing a horrific rollover crash and then fleeing the scene on foot.

After seeing video footage from the the crash, however, many online are simply shocked that the pair survived.

Everyone walked away from this horrific crash near Jarvis and Wellesley. Reports say one car was driven by suspects of a #Yorkville jewellery heist who fled after their getaway car flipped #Toronto https://t.co/NgIWmn7liT pic.twitter.com/uIUP5u2Cl4 — blogTO (@blogTO) May 20, 2018

Police say that the female suspect entered the Bloor-Yorkville Coach store on Saturday morning around 10:30 a.m.

The woman indicated that she was armed with a gun before stealing several items. She then jumped into a silver SUV being driven by a man, according to TPS Constable David Hopkinson, at which point "the couple sped off."

Around 11 a.m., the pair is alleged to have been involved in a collision at Jarvis and Wellesley.

Police are looking for a woman accused of stealing merchandise from a Coach store in Yorkville and causing a spectacular crash at Jarvis and Wellesley. https://t.co/ZBEpphDe2D pic.twitter.com/nAto5ltGZ4 — 680 NEWS Toronto (@680NEWS) May 19, 2018

Witnesses told CityNews the man had been "driving erratically" and that he ran a red light before crashing into a white car, flipping the getaway vehicle on its roof.

Today I almost got hit by 2 cars while standing at the curb waiting to cross. She ran a red light, hit another car, flipped and flew right onto the side walk. I was shook. #toronto pic.twitter.com/xz5QV6kFg8 — Michael Alday (@michaelALDAY) May 20, 2018

Miraculously, all four people in the white car emerged unscathed — as did the two heist suspects — who allegedly ran away on foot before police arrived to the scene.

Update: Possible female driver of rolled vehicle was reportedly seen fleeing the collision, people from the other car remained o/s. We are investigating and will update when I have further. ^gl — Toronto Police OPS (@TPSOperations) May 19, 2018

The area was reopened to traffic after a thorough scene investigation around 3:30 p.m. on Saturday afternoon, but the suspects have yet to be apprehended.

Police say that the woman was described as a young, caucasian, around five feet six inches tall, with short hair.

@CP24 accident at Jarvis and Wellesley. Police are on scene pic.twitter.com/FfbhaPCgjO — Gabbie Hope (@Lesbolies) May 19, 2018

She was last seen in all black clothing and, when caught, could face such charges as robbery with a firearm and failure to remain at the scene.