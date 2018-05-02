10 notable Toronto businesses that closed in April

Toronto businesses that closed in April included some surprising places that will be difficult to live without, like a popular bar that made great mojitos, a Singaporean street food joint, a Nordic brunch spot and yet another music venue.

Here are the most notable Toronto businesses that closed in April.

After almost five years as the Gardiner Museum's restaurant, à la Carte will remain part of the museum's catering family while The Food Dudes will be taking over the restaurant space to launch a new concept.

Parkdale's famous watering hole and live music venue is now closed after an 18 year run. But fear not, a new owner is already in place and the space will be re-opening soon under a new name.

Known for hosting some of the best live jazz and blues performances in the city, this bar and music venue in Roncesvalles Vilage shut its doors forever in April after 19 years as a gathering place for the community.

A go-to spot for Singaporean and Southeast Asian eats on Ossington for half a dozen years, its owners decided all good things must come to an end. The laksa and the pandan banana fritters will be missed.

Fans of Nordic brunch were dismayed to learn that this Scandinavian-style cafe in Bloordale closed abruptly after over five years in the neighbourhood.

The Labyrinth

Eleven years in the Annex is a good run. This comic book store closed its Toronto location in April (its Oakville shop remains open), but local nerds have nothing to fear, because it has already been replaced with Thunderstruck Bookstore, which also sells comics.

Many will mourn the closing of this distinctive bar (and its mojitos) at the intersection of College and Bathurst streets that first opened eight years ago. Although, the bar's owners have told its Instagram followers that there will be a new location. Fingers crossed.

This restaurant-nightclub hybrid on Cumberland Street in Yorkville (temporarily?) closed last month, claiming on IG that it had outgrown the space. No news yet on where its new location might be.

Known for its cocktails, this bar near King and Portland closed on April 28 in order to focus on its new cocktail company called Founder's Original, which sells premium pre-made cocktails now available at the LCBO.

Fans of this subterranean restaurant serving Caribbean and comfort food in Cabbagetown are upset over its closure. Its lease was up last month and negotiations with the landlord clearly did not go well.