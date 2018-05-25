Bombing at Bombay Bhel restaurant in Mississauga injures 15

Fifteen people are injured, at least three of them critically, after police say two men detonated an improvised explosive device inside a Mississauga restaurant on Thursday night.

First responders were called to 5035 Hurontario Street around 10:30 p.m. last night after a loud bang was heard coming from the Indian restaurant Bombay Bhel.

A 35-year-old Brampton man, a 62-year-old Mississauga woman and a 48-year-old Mississauga woman were all rushed to a Toronto trauma centre with critical injuries as a result of the blast.

Peel Regional Police Chief Jennifer Evans said Friday morning that their conditions had been upgraded to stable. Another 12 victims, ranging in age from 23 to 69, were treated in local hospitals and have since been released.

Pics from the restaurant explosion at Hurontario St & Eglinton Av in #Mississauga. Plaza is sealed off, approx 15 people transported to hospital, 3 critical. Sources saying incendiary devices were found inside the restaurant. pic.twitter.com/b5ZX6NVeSx — Jeremy Cohn (@JeremyGlobalTV) May 25, 2018

Peel Police continue to search for two men in hoodies who were seen entering the restaurant "with an IED" shortly before the explosion, according to Evans.

Security camera footage shows both men walking into Bombay Bhel with their faces covered around 10:32 p.m. Peel police spokesperson Sgt. Matt Bertram said on Thursday night that the suspects entered and exited the restaurant without saying anything.

"It appears they just went in, dropped off this device and took off right away," he said. "Until we can get in there and analyze the material after the search warrant, we won't be able to say what [the explosive device] was."

Security cam still from Bombay Bhel in #Mississauga tonight of two male suspects wanted for planting an IED inside the restaurant, injuring 15 ppl. Notice tactical prep like covered faces and dark hoodies. pic.twitter.com/DtTKdlU5pg — Steven Zhou (@stevenzzhou) May 25, 2018

When asked if the incident was terror related, Evans stressed that police were only starting their investigation.

"There is no indication that this is a terrorist act. There is no indication that this is a hate crime," she said. "At this time we have not ruled anything out."

Evans did reveal that a number of children under the age of 10 were in Bombay Bhel at the time of the attack, possibly for a party, but that none were injured.

Here is the latest update from Canada. The 12 persons who were taken to hospital have been discharged. The other 3 persons who were critically injured are stable. According to Police, at this stage there is no evidence to term this incident as a terrorist attack or hate crime. — Sushma Swaraj (@SushmaSwaraj) May 25, 2018

The Government of India's Minister of External Affairs, Sushma Swaraj, addressed the blast on Twitter early Friday morning.

"I am in constant touch with our Consul General in Toronto and Indian High Commissioner in Canada," she wrote. "Our missions will work round the clock. The Emergency number is : +1-647-668-4108. Please RT."

Anyone who might have information about the suspects or incident are asked to contact Peel Regional Police.