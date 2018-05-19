Free parking in Toronto this Monday for Victoria Day

Celebrate this Victoria Day long weekend with fireworks, food and (oh, yes) free parking. Parking on the street will be free all day this holiday Monday.

Now, it's important to note that this does not apply to parking lots, but to street parking only. And only on Monday.

Technically, according to city bylaws to do with parking on holidays, "Payment for parking is required 365 days a year...there is no exemption from the requirement to pay for on-street machines and meters on statutory holidays, however Toronto Police have the discretion to enforce the payment requirement."

This means that the Parking Enforcement Unit of Toronto Police Services has decided to not enforce pay parking regulations on the street for Victoria Day, nor any parking rules that specifically apply to Mondays.

Pay and display parking metres will still be functional, so be sure to pocket your parking change.

You won't be ticketed for not paying at the parking meter, nor will you be ticketed for idling on routes that are normally no parking zones during the weekday rush hour.

Of course, this isn't a complete abandonment of all parking rules. So, don't think you can be parking in front of fire hydrants or people's driveways.