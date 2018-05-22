This is what the fireworks looked like in Toronto for Victoria Day
Yesterday's Victoria Day celebrations culminated in a fantastic display of fireworks across the city and, just like the long-gone snowflakes, no two were the same.
If you were looking for the biggest of the firework displays and wanted to see a huge show, you were probably watching from Ashbridges Bay.
The sky was aglow with all the colours of the rainbow.
What better way is there to finish off a Victoria Day, and a royal wedding weekend, than this?
Trinity Bellwoods also played host to a fireworks celebration, albeit a much smaller one.
A DIY approach to fireworks allows for a front-row seat to the action, but it's important to make sure that safety comes first.
Joining the lineup of firework festivities was our very own Canada's Wonderland. The backdrop of an amusement park made the fireworks seem just that much more wondrous.
So no matter where you were in the city, there was someone hosting a round of fireworks that could light your Instas up for the next week. Maybe more...
