Doors Open Toronto has come and gone for another season, having shed more light on some of the city's most magnificent and typically hard to access buildings.

As always, we reached out to you to share your photos from Doors Open Toronto by tagging photos with #blogTOdot18. With over 1500 entries we've narrowed the selections down to a final ten and ask that you vote for your favourite.

Vote for your favourite here

1. @bochen.cn at Bergeron Center for Engineering Excellence

2. @sharonrasie at Osgoode Hall

3. @uppercanadaphotography at R. C. Harris Water Treatment Plant

4. @deehutch25 at Legislative Assembly of Ontario

5. @a.wandering.tony at Toronto Reference Library

6. @iris.yyl at Aga Khan Museum

7. @shutter.lily at Bloordale United Church

8. @gregdavid_images at The Royal Conservatory of Music

9. @dhayden55 at Shaftesbury

10. @photo.lific at Osgoode Hall

Voting will remain open until end of day June 3. The top vote getters will receive prizes from Henry's Canada. Winners will be announced on June 4.