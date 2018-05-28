City
Doors Open Toronto

Vote for your favourite photo from Doors Open Toronto

Doors Open Toronto has come and gone for another season, having shed more light on some of the city's most magnificent and typically hard to access buildings.

As always, we reached out to you to share your photos from Doors Open Toronto by tagging photos with #blogTOdot18. With over 1500 entries we've narrowed the selections down to a final ten and ask that you vote for your favourite.

1. @bochen.cn at Bergeron Center for Engineering Excellence

A post shared by Bo Chen (@bochen.cn) on

2. @sharonrasie at Osgoode Hall

A post shared by Sharon (@sharonrasie) on

3. @uppercanadaphotography at R. C. Harris Water Treatment Plant
4. @deehutch25 at Legislative Assembly of Ontario

A post shared by David Hutchinson (@deehutch25) on

5. @a.wandering.tony at Toronto Reference Library

A post shared by Tony (@a.wandering.tony) on

6. @iris.yyl at Aga Khan Museum 

A post shared by Miss. Li (@iris.yyl) on

7. @shutter.lily at Bloordale United Church

A post shared by Lilian (@shutter.lily) on

8. @gregdavid_images at The Royal Conservatory of Music

A post shared by Greg David (@gregdavid_images) on

9. @dhayden55 at Shaftesbury

A post shared by Dave Hayden (@dhayden55) on

10. @photo.lific at Osgoode Hall

Vote for your favourite here

Voting will remain open until end of day June 3. The top vote getters will receive prizes from Henry's Canada. Winners will be announced on June 4.

