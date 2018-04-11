TTC is shutting down parts of Line 2 this weekend

While last weekend was a refreshing break from subway closures it's not something we should be getting used to.

This weekend there will be no subway service on Line 2 between Kipling and Jane stations on April 14 and 15 due to track work. Shuttle buses will operate between these stations for the duration of the closure.

Those travelling to the airport this weekend may want to consider using UP Express from Union Station or Dundas West Station.

Also, take note that from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday and from 9 a.m, to 9 p.m. on Sunday, parking will be restricted on Bloor Street West between Jane Street and Armadale Avenue for shuttle buses.

Regular scheduled service will resume on Monday morning. The next scheduled closure will halt weekend service on Line 1 between St. Clair West and Union stations on April 21 and 22 due to signal upgrades.