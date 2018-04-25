City
Jaclyn Skrobacky
Posted 22 minutes ago
Report Inaccuracy
toronto road closures

Yonge St. and North York subway station now back open

City
Jaclyn Skrobacky
Posted 22 minutes ago
Report Inaccuracy

Transit service at North York Centre Station is now back to normal following a shutdown for most of the week. Commuters should also see improved traffic flow around Mel Lastman Square and Yonge St. between the 401 and Finch as roads are now re-open.

Last night, the Toronto Police announced they have mostly concluded their investigation and that Yonge Street has reopened to the public. However, they have advised everyone to avoid the area unless you're a resident or have work or business nearby.

TTC subways will no longer bypass North York Centre Station as service there has resumed.

And GO Transit had been making adjustments to their bus service because of the Yonge St. closure, but advise that service will be back to normal today.

Finally, York Region Transit also advises that their previous detour has concluded.

Lead photo by

Victoria Frantsev

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

Toronto Strong Fund launched to support van attack victims

Yonge St. and North York subway station now back open

High Park was just lit on fire

The Incel Rebellion and Alek Minassian Facebook post explained

Toronto police constable Ken Lam hailed as a hero

Toronto erects concrete barriers around major pedestrian zones

Toronto erects memorial for van attack victims

Toronto man mistaken for van attack suspect Alek Minassian after police error