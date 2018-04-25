Yonge St. and North York subway station now back open

Transit service at North York Centre Station is now back to normal following a shutdown for most of the week. Commuters should also see improved traffic flow around Mel Lastman Square and Yonge St. between the 401 and Finch as roads are now re-open.

TRAFFIC ADVISORY:

Yonge St - Sheppard Av to Finch Av

-The scene investigation is mostly concluded

-All roads have been re-opened

-TTC have re-opened North York Centre subway

* Thank you Toronto for being patient *

Last night, the Toronto Police announced they have mostly concluded their investigation and that Yonge Street has reopened to the public. However, they have advised everyone to avoid the area unless you're a resident or have work or business nearby.

TTC subways will no longer bypass North York Centre Station as service there has resumed.

And GO Transit had been making adjustments to their bus service because of the Yonge St. closure, but advise that service will be back to normal today.

Finally, York Region Transit also advises that their previous detour has concluded.