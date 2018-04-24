City
Road and TTC closures continue in North York

The horrific incident yesterday that claimed the lives of 10 people will continue to impact transportation in and around north Toronto today and later in the week.

Multiple major road closures, TTC shut downs and GO Transit diversions will remain in place as the investigation continues.

Yonge St. will be closed from Highway 401 to Cummer Ave. People are encouraged to use Lawrence, York Mills, Steeles and Hwy 7 as east and west alternates and Dufferin, Bathurst, Bayview and Leslie as north and south alternates.

As for the TTC, trains are currently bypassing North York Centre Station on Line 1. 

TTC customers are able to board GO Transit vehicles with either a TTC transfer or Metropass.

GO Transit officials have said that Yonge Street is still not being serviced. They'll update riders once service resumes. 

For those taking York Region Transit it's important to note that buses continue to service Finch Terminal as normal.

Toronto Police have indicicated their investigation will continue until later in the week so expect closures to be in effect through at least tomorrow.

Lead photo by

aperturesplit

