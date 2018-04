What's open and closed Easter Monday 2018 is a bit easier to navigate than Good Friday and Easter Sunday. Unlike those days most of the city is back to their regular working hours.

Here's what's open and closed this Easter Monday in Toronto.

General



Closed

Municipal buildings

Libraries

Post offices

Open

TTC

Banks

Food



Closed

Many restaurants tend to favour Mondays as their day off. Calling ahead is recommended.

Open

Grocery stores

Drink



Open

LCBO

Beer Store

Indie bottle shops

Malls



Open

All shopping malls are back to regular hours.

Attractions



Closed

Canada's Wonderland

Open