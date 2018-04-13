Malala is in Toronto and people are freaking out

Nobel Peace Prize-winning activist, international bestselling author, and every celebrity's favourite celebrity Malala Yousafzai is in Toronto. Right now.

The 20-year-old Pakistani advocate for girls' education is perhaps one of the most celebrated young women of her generation, sparking as much hype with her message as Justin Bieber once did with his little hair swoop thing.

Now a student at Oxford Univeristy, Yousafzai first came into the public eye after being shot in the head by a Taliban gunman for speaking out against female oppression.

In room full of high school students from across Toronto, collectively fan-girling over being in same room with education & human rights advocate @Malala. Thanks @RULeadLab creating a space to bring hungry-for-change-makers together. #addgirlschangetheworld pic.twitter.com/1xRpSlJOpS — Paris Semansky (@ParisSemansky) April 12, 2018

She was just 15 at the time, but changed the world with her brave act of defiance, remarkable recovery, and the global movement she's since built to secure every girl's right to quality education.

Thousands gathered at Toronto's Liberty Grand Entertainment Complex on Thursday evening for an event dedicated to empowering women and girls, hosted by Islamic Relief Canada.

The event featured Sophie Gregoire Trudeau, also a noted advocate for the cause, in conversation with Yousafzai on stage.

We are so honoured to be here tonight with @Malala and Sophie Trudeau here in Toronto discussing Malalas recent visit back home after 6 years "it was like the air was hugging me." pic.twitter.com/iObxxgJoG6 — IslamicRelief Canada (@IRCanada) April 12, 2018

On Friday, in between meeting politicians, accepting awards and other important things, Yousafzai took the time to answer questions from Canadians on Twitter.

It was during the Q&A that we learned her favourite show is currently The Big Bang Theory.

"Malala, if you find yourself in Los Angeles, please join us at a Big Bang taping," tweeted the show's executive producer within ten minutes of her original tweet.

An honour and pleasure to meet and work with @Malala this afternoon on a Twitter Q&A. She discussed everything from opportunities in tech to drinking tea to de-stress. Full recap here: https://t.co/GM979nGCvn #AskMalala pic.twitter.com/4RrkMCcQlY — Jennifer Hollett (@jenniferhollett) April 13, 2018

Friday afternoon saw the young activist thrill thousands more by speaking at a conference called The Art of Leadership for Women.

To say today was inspirational hearing @Malala is an understatement.... incredible day with incredible TD women at the Art of Leadership for Women in Toronto! #change #womeninleadership #diversity #inclusion pic.twitter.com/90jAmVwdrY — Sarah D (@MissJacobs) April 13, 2018

That event took place at Toronto's Metro Convention Centre, where Yousafzai was greeted with a standing ovation.

A standing ovation welcome to @Malala at #TheArtOf Leadership for Women here in #Toronto, what an honour to be here today. pic.twitter.com/IcGK4cNCiz — Oksana Andreiuk (@TechieOksana) April 13, 2018

She also graciously met and took photos with many fans ahead of yesterday's event, today's event, and during other appearances she made during her trip to The 6ix.

Honoured to meet @Malala. Thank you for inspiring me to advocate for women’s rights and girls education. Your work through @MalalaFund @IRCanada is incredible❤️🧕🏽📝 And thank you for being such a fan of @thebreadwinnermovie 💗👍🏽

Enjoy the books & movie❤️❤️ #girlpower pic.twitter.com/rhleUtxYny — Saara Chaudry (@SaaraChaudry) April 13, 2018

One can only hope that Malala and Drake meet up for a photo while she's here so that the whole world knows she was in Toronto this week.