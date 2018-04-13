City
Malala in Toronto

Malala is in Toronto and people are freaking out

Nobel Peace Prize-winning activist, international bestselling author, and every celebrity's favourite celebrity Malala Yousafzai is in Toronto. Right now.

The 20-year-old Pakistani advocate for girls' education is perhaps one of the most celebrated young women of her generation, sparking as much hype with her message as Justin Bieber once did with his little hair swoop thing.

Now a student at Oxford Univeristy, Yousafzai first came into the public eye after being shot in the head by a Taliban gunman for speaking out against female oppression.

She was just 15 at the time, but changed the world with her brave act of defiance, remarkable recovery, and the global movement she's since built to secure every girl's right to quality education.

Thousands gathered at Toronto's Liberty Grand Entertainment Complex on Thursday evening for an event dedicated to empowering women and girls, hosted by Islamic Relief Canada.

The event featured Sophie Gregoire Trudeau, also a noted advocate for the cause, in conversation with Yousafzai on stage.

On Friday, in between meeting politicians, accepting awards and other important things, Yousafzai took the time to answer questions from Canadians on Twitter.

It was during the Q&A that we learned her favourite show is currently The Big Bang Theory. 

"Malala, if you find yourself in Los Angeles, please join us at a Big Bang taping," tweeted the show's executive producer within ten minutes of her original tweet.

Friday afternoon saw the young activist thrill thousands more by speaking at a conference called The Art of Leadership for Women.

That event took place at Toronto's Metro Convention Centre, where Yousafzai was greeted with a standing ovation.

She also graciously met and took photos with many fans ahead of yesterday's event, today's event, and during other appearances she made during her trip to The 6ix.

One can only hope that Malala and Drake meet up for a photo while she's here so that the whole world knows she was in Toronto this week.

Lead photo by

Sarah Draper

