Misha Gajewski
Posted 8 hours ago
House of the week: 6 The Bridle Path

House of the week: 6 The Bridle Path

Misha Gajewski
Posted 8 hours ago
This isn’t so much a house as it is an estate. Located on the Bridle Path it's obviously an impressive home but it's also, obviously, very very expensive.

6 the bridle path toronto

The house is listed for over $13 million to be exact but it was only 4 months ago that this place was on the market for over $14 million ... guess the luxury housing market really is taking a turn.  

The home sits behind the cast-iron bars of the gate, keeping out any riff-raff. The lawn and surrounding shrubbery are impeccably manicured and the house is Georgian-style.

It looks like a place Meghan Markle and Prince Harry might live in if they were to have a home in Toronto.

When you walk into the home you enter the foyer that opens into the great hall. It reminds me of a hotel lobby and a shopping mall at the same time. I think it's the staircase.

The main floor has the library, family room, dining room, kitchen, living room, a breakfast nook and a butler's pantry.

The interior is modern, spacious and bright. Each room flows easily from one to another and the kitchen is complete with state of the art appliances.

Upstairs there are five bedrooms, all with their own walk-in closets and ensuite bathrooms.

The master bedroom is gigantic. It has his and hers walk-in closets and a sitting room, which opens up onto a balcony.

The ensuite bathroom has spa-like features and oddly enough a fireplace.

The finished basement is kitted out with a home theatre, an open concept rec room and billiard room with a wet bar off to the side.

There's also a wine cellar, nanny suite and in-law suite. Guess the Prince Charles and Camilla could stay down there if they visit?

And if you thought the inside was breathtaking the backyard is really a sight to behold. The sprawling lawn and swimming pool complete with a cabana and change rooms means this place is perfect for summer.

There's also a jungle gym and sports court for those who want to participate in non-aquatic activities.

Specs
  • Address: 6 The Bridle Path
  • Price: $13,980,000
  • Lot Size: 100 x 299.46 feet
  • Bedrooms: 6 + 1
  • Bathrooms: 10
  • Parking: 13
  • Walk Score: 21
  • Transit Score: 54
  • Listing agent: Barry Cohen
  • Listing ID: C4092347
Good For

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry. Who else but royalty needs a butler pantry? I could see it being a nice summer home for them. There’s enough room to house their staff and there are even some rooms leftover for a kid or two. Anyone who has their email feel free to pass along this listing.

Move On If

You don’t want your house to look like a hotel. While the interior is contemporary and by no means unattractive, I just can’t help but feel that the person who designs the Hilton hotels also had a hand in this house’s creation.

6 the bridle path toronto

