1 hauteview toronto

House of the week: 1 Hauteview Court

Minimalistic and beautiful. This exquisite West Coast Style home is truly a sight to behold.

1 hauteview crt torontoThe large floor to ceiling windows maximize sunlight and stunning ravine views. It kind of reminds me of the house featured in the Twilight films.

1 hauteview crt toronto The 8,000 square foot house is filled with natural elements, like zinc, wood and natural stone, which all work together to create a zen-like relationship between the house and the surrounding land.

1 hauteview crt torontoThe main floor is open plan creating an airy dining room, living room, and kitchen zone.

1 hauteview crt torontoThe kitchen is modern, clean and crisp. It almost looks too perfect to cook in. I would only make toast in fear of splattering tomato sauce somewhere and sullying the pristine countertops.

1 hauteview crt torontoUpstairs there are four large bedrooms, including the master bedroom, and a sitting room.

1 hauteview crt torontoThe master bedroom has a massive walk-in closet and 5-piece en-suite bathroom.

1 hauteview crt torontoThe bathroom is rather stunning with spa-like features and a huge stone wall. Granted the pattern on the stone resembles a certain part of the female anatomy but it looks amazing.

1 hauteview crt torontoIn between the second level and the main floor is a mezzanine floor of sorts, which has the family room and an exercise room.

1 hauteview crt toronto The basement has a fifth bedroom and a large rec / game room. There also seems to be a sauna and wine fridge located somewhere in the house but it’s unclear where exactly.

1 hauteview crt torontoThe expansive backyard looks remarkable even in the winter, so I can only imagine how plush it would be in the summer. The trees are massive and there’s plenty of patios to lounge on and enjoy the views. The house is also located on a cul-de-sac so it’s very private.

1 hauteview crt torontoSpecs
  • Address: 1 Hauteview Crt.
  • Price: $5,500,000
  • Lot Size: 85.04 x 170 feet
  • Bedrooms: 4 + 1
  • Bathrooms: 7
  • Parking: 12
  • Walk Score: 37
  • Transit Score: 65
  • Listing agent: Barry Cohen
  • Listing ID: C4084067
1 hauteview crt torontoGood For

A family of sparkly vampires? Kidding. This place would be good for anyone with a love for classic Canadian architecture and a fastidious disposition so you can keep this place spotless.

1 hauteview crt torontoMove On If

You’re not a fan of the monochromatic minimalist style. This house doesn’t lend itself to cozy comfort. It’s all sharp corners, glass and stone. So while it can be stunning it might be too immaculate and cold for some.  

1 hautview toronto

Thanks to Bosley Real Estate Ltd., Brokerage for sponsoring our house of the week. All editorial written and selected by blogTO.

Lead photo by

Birdhouse Media

