House of the week: 1 Hauteview Court

Minimalistic and beautiful. This exquisite West Coast Style home is truly a sight to behold.

The large floor to ceiling windows maximize sunlight and stunning ravine views. It kind of reminds me of the house featured in the Twilight films.

The 8,000 square foot house is filled with natural elements, like zinc, wood and natural stone, which all work together to create a zen-like relationship between the house and the surrounding land.

The main floor is open plan creating an airy dining room, living room, and kitchen zone.

The kitchen is modern, clean and crisp. It almost looks too perfect to cook in. I would only make toast in fear of splattering tomato sauce somewhere and sullying the pristine countertops.

Upstairs there are four large bedrooms, including the master bedroom, and a sitting room.

The master bedroom has a massive walk-in closet and 5-piece en-suite bathroom.

The bathroom is rather stunning with spa-like features and a huge stone wall. Granted the pattern on the stone resembles a certain part of the female anatomy but it looks amazing.

In between the second level and the main floor is a mezzanine floor of sorts, which has the family room and an exercise room.

The basement has a fifth bedroom and a large rec / game room. There also seems to be a sauna and wine fridge located somewhere in the house but it’s unclear where exactly.

The expansive backyard looks remarkable even in the winter, so I can only imagine how plush it would be in the summer. The trees are massive and there’s plenty of patios to lounge on and enjoy the views. The house is also located on a cul-de-sac so it’s very private.

Specs

Address: 1 Hauteview Crt.

Price: $5,500,000

Lot Size: 85.04 x 170 feet

Bedrooms: 4 + 1

Bathrooms: 7

Parking: 12

Walk Score: 37

Transit Score: 65

Listing agent: Barry Cohen

Listing ID: C4084067

Good For

A family of sparkly vampires? Kidding. This place would be good for anyone with a love for classic Canadian architecture and a fastidious disposition so you can keep this place spotless.

Move On If

You’re not a fan of the monochromatic minimalist style. This house doesn’t lend itself to cozy comfort. It’s all sharp corners, glass and stone. So while it can be stunning it might be too immaculate and cold for some.