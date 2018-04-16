City
el corazon toronto

Toronto wood sculpture by the lake destroyed by waves

City
Tanya Mok
Posted 12 hours ago
This weather is wreaking havoc all over the city - it's lastest victim: El Corazon, the 25-foot wooden giant who used to sit lakeside at Humber Bay.

Installed last year, the massive driftwood installation is now literally drifting away in to Lake Ontario after vicious winds pulled it into the water sometime over the weekend.

Its nighttime swim was captured by photographer Richard Jackson, who snapped a pic of the gentle giant being swept away by the waves.

El Corazon (or "The Heart" in Spanish) was designed by installation artists Thelia Shelton and Julie Ryan using reclaimed wood from all over the Toronto Island parks and held together by screws. It was part of a series of artworks including the picturesque wooden Toronto sign.

Lead photo by

Richard Jackson

