Toronto wood sculpture by the lake destroyed by waves

This weather is wreaking havoc all over the city - it's lastest victim: El Corazon, the 25-foot wooden giant who used to sit lakeside at Humber Bay.

Installed last year, the massive driftwood installation is now literally drifting away in to Lake Ontario after vicious winds pulled it into the water sometime over the weekend.

Rest In Peace El Corazon! The much loved sculpture has blown into the water due to today’s high winds. H/t Richard Jackson for this photo of its last moments. #TOpoli #mimico #toronto pic.twitter.com/XlveWWJQsB — Waterfront for All (@Waterfront4All) April 16, 2018

Its nighttime swim was captured by photographer Richard Jackson, who snapped a pic of the gentle giant being swept away by the waves.

El Corazon on #HumberBay fell to the waves of #icestorm2018 today... sorry to see her go... https://t.co/8BbDeXHcyJ — PQ (@cadmuspete) April 15, 2018

El Corazon (or "The Heart" in Spanish) was designed by installation artists Thelia Shelton and Julie Ryan using reclaimed wood from all over the Toronto Island parks and held together by screws. It was part of a series of artworks including the picturesque wooden Toronto sign.