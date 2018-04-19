The DVP is shutting down all weekend long

Last weekend the Don Valley Parkway was supposed to be closed to allow City of Toronto crews to perform its annual spring maintenance but because of the huge storm the work was postponed.

It's for that reason the DVP will be totally closed in both directions between Highway 401/404 and the Gardiner Expressway from this Friday at 11 p.m. until 5 a.m. on Monday.

Crews will be resurfacing the roadway, repairing potholes, fixing some signs and inspecting and repairing streetlights to ensure make sure the DVP is in good shape for summer.

Use Don Mills Road, Bayview Avenue, Victoria Park Avenue and Kingston Road as alternative routes during the closure. If you're heading to the downtown core you might want to consider public transit instead.

But take note there will be no subway service on Line 1 between St. Clair West and Union stations on Saturday and Sunday due to signal upgrades. And five subway stations will be completely closed.