CP rail and GO Trains could soon be canceled due to strike

If your weekend plans involve taking the train into or out of Toronto, pray for smooth contract negotiations tonight.

Via Rail and Metrolinx both warned passengers on Friday that service could be delayed or cancelled this weekend on account of a labour dispute between Canadian Pacific Railway and two of its unions.

A strike deadline has been set for April 21, meaning that 3,000 unionized conductors and engineers will walk off the job at 12:01 a.m. if an agreement can't be reached by midnight on Friday.

Negotiations between management and workers have reportedly stalled, making the prospect of a strike — the third in six years for CP Rail employees — more likely than not.

Via Rail said in a statement on Friday that, should a strike be called, it may have to cancel morning trains on Saturday and Sunday between Sudbury and White River, Ont.

Metrolinx said similarly that there could be delays for customers on its Milton and Barrie lines, according to the Canadian Press, "if CP Rail managers filling in for union workers are unable to address signal or switch issues on CP Rail-owned portions of the corridors."

