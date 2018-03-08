City
Lisa Power
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
international womens day toronto

Toronto's skyline was just lit up for International Women's Day

Today is International Women's Day in Toronto and in anticipation of this special day, the skyline was lit up with the female symbol across the downtown skyline.

Both the TD Centre, Bank of Nova Scotia, and BMO flashed the female symbol through their windows last night in honour of International Women's Day in Toronto and across the world.

Today's celebrations are a continuation of last Saturday's Women's Day March meant to bring awareness to the fight for equality and women's rights.

Women in Canada are also celebrated all month long every year in October, officially known as Women's History Month

The lights are expected to be on again this evening, and while there's still a long way to go before gender equality is reached, every little thing helps.

