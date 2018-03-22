Toronto's new benches could look like urban fire pits

From the same architects who brought us the Artscape Wychwood Barns and those sick Toronto Waterfront WaveDecks comes a new public seating concept inspired by the idea of an "urban fire-pit."

DTAH, an award-winning urban design and architecture firm based in Toronto, recently installed a prototype of what it calls a "bench and lighting feature" on Bloor Street, near Church.

The structure looks cool with its circular shape and the integration of LED lights throughout, but people can't quite decide whether they like it or not.

LED lighting is integrated into the seating. At night, the bench will be surrounded by lively light patterns pic.twitter.com/hHYTjn5BBH — DTAH (@DTAHtoronto) March 13, 2018

The bench's designers have been fielding tons of questions about the bench on Twitter over the past week or so.

Some people wonder whether anyone would actually choose to sit in a circle facing strangers. This is Toronto, after all. In 2018.

"I think it’s designed so people sit in and out," wrote one person on Twitter in response to the prototype. "The short lip facing the street would prevent you from sitting outside in that area. It’s strange that in that spot your back is to the road. Not sure I like that part."

The opening faces the sidewalk in an attempt to engage ppl & let them sit "inside" if desired. The road side is closed off bc the bench is also designed to act as a barrier to the excessive salt & snow build up from the road in the winter that would typically damage the tree pic.twitter.com/0D3oihiP1o — DTAH (@DTAHtoronto) March 14, 2018

Others are concerned about the health of the young tree inside the circular bench.

"It doesn't look like it has enough leg room for those sitting inside facing the tree," wrote one commenter on Reddit. "Not to mention people will probably use the tree as a feet stand and kill it."

DTAH explained that the tree is in good condition thanks to the use of Silva cells and how long it's been planted at that spot, noting that "a healthy tree canopy will provide wonderful shade for sitting in the summer."

Exactly right – tree has been there for years & is doing alright thanks to the Silva cells. We share your concern about sidewalk tree death, & are actually helping research how to improve urban tree planting design in northern climates: https://t.co/SLmwk8j5SY — DTAH (@DTAHtoronto) March 14, 2018

The design is just a prototype for now, but if people react favourably it could very well be rolled out further along Bloor or elsewhere in the city.

Citizens on Twitter continue to grill DTAH about pretty much everything that could go wrong with the urban fire pit: Vandalism, snow removal problems, a lack of access for cleaning crews, the possibility the middle of the bench will "become a garbage bin" and more.

"This is just the mock-up design," the architecture firm assures. "We're excited to see how people react to the circular bench design, and will improve as needed in the future... if you pass by it and have more comments let us know!"