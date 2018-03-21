Toronto gas station roof lowered because of airplanes

A Petro-Canada gas station at the edge of Toronto Pearson Airport's Runway 23 just got a facelift ... or should I say a face-drop.

The gas station roof was lowered overnight with the help of two huge cranes.

Famous Petro Canada gas station on Airport Rd underneath the approach for Toronto Pearson Airport runway 23 getting its roof lowered.

Two huge cranes will be used to remove it overnight.

Runway 05/23 is closed until 6AM. #PearsonPOV pic.twitter.com/QLRfRKHbM9 — Tom Podolec (@TomPodolec) March 21, 2018

The gas station is in the path of many Pearson flights and has made for some epic photos and videos.

A post shared by @leomartinaircraftphotography on Sep 18, 2017 at 7:30pm PDT

While there's a little more breathing room now, plane spotting pics are sure to look just as good.