pearson airport toronto

Toronto gas station roof lowered because of airplanes

A Petro-Canada gas station at the edge of Toronto Pearson Airport's Runway 23 just got a facelift ... or should I say a face-drop.

The gas station roof was lowered overnight with the help of two huge cranes.

The gas station is in the path of many Pearson flights and has made for some epic photos and videos.

While there's a little more breathing room now, plane spotting pics are sure to look just as good.

