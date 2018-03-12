Island airport ferry now requires security checks

Starting today, passengers taking the ferry to Toronto's only downtown airport will be subject to "enhanced security screening."

What this means is that you could have your bag searched for explosives multiple times before flying Porter – once at the airport and once on your way to the airport.

Billy Bishop Airport, located on the Toronto Islands, announced Friday that it would be stepping up security measures as of Monday, March 12, to comply with new regulations put forth by Transport Canada.

"Under the Domestic Ferry Security Regulations, the enhanced screening procedure will randomly check baggage and/or belongs of some passengers for the presence of explosives," reads the airport's website.

"Passengers may expect to be approached by Billy Bishop Airport Security staff to participate in the screening process prior to boarding the ferry."

Those who choose to take the relatively new, underground pedestrian tunnel to airport will not be affected.