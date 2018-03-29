Condo of the week: 183 Dovercourt Road

If you ever wanted country living in the big city or at least country decor in the big city have I found the place for you!

The loft has an oh-so-trendy farmhouse sink, barn doors, and the master bedroom has picture-perfect French doors.

As the unit is inside Edwardian-style Argyle Lofts, which used to be the Ideal Bread Factory, it has soaring 12.5-foot ceilings and some gorgeous windows.

The view from those windows isn’t half bad either. The place boasts unobstructed views of the Toronto skyline.

The living room and kitchen are open concept and even though the kitchen does seem quite small counter space wise, it’s still really lovely.

From the bronzed faucets and cupboard knobs to the farmhouse sink and the custom-built cabinetry, it’s all impeccably styled and very on trend.

The only downside to this place is there isn’t any outdoor space but it’s really close to Trinity Bellwoods park if you need to get out of the house.

Specs

Address: #514 - 183 Dovercourt Rd.

Price: $699,000

Bedrooms: 2

Bathrooms: 1

Parking: 1

Walk Score: 93

Transit Score: 98

Maintenance Fees: $524.56 monthly

Listing agent: Edward Wang

Listing ID: C4073193

Good For

An artistic couple. Beaconsfield is kind of an artist haven being so close to The Drake Hotel, Queen Street, Dundas West, Lower Ossington and a ton of other studios and galleries.

Move On If

You aren’t feeling the country home vibe. I have a sneaking suspicion those barn doors are kinda a pain to move, so if you aren’t into that aesthetic you’re going to end up resenting this place pretty quickly.