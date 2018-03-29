City
183 dovercourt toronto

Condo of the week: 183 Dovercourt Road

City
Misha Gajewski
Posted 9 hours ago
If you ever wanted country living in the big city or at least country decor in the big city have I found the place for you!

183 dover court road torontoThe loft has an oh-so-trendy farmhouse sink, barn doors, and the master bedroom has picture-perfect French doors.

183 dover court road torontoAs the unit is inside Edwardian-style Argyle Lofts, which used to be the Ideal Bread Factory, it has soaring 12.5-foot ceilings and some gorgeous windows.

183 dover court road torontoThe view from those windows isn’t half bad either. The place boasts unobstructed views of the Toronto skyline.

183 dover court road torontoThe living room and kitchen are open concept and even though the kitchen does seem quite small counter space wise, it’s still really lovely.

From the bronzed faucets and cupboard knobs to the farmhouse sink and the custom-built cabinetry, it’s all impeccably styled and very on trend.

183 dover court road torontoThe only downside to this place is there isn’t any outdoor space but it’s really close to Trinity Bellwoods park if you need to get out of the house.

183 dover court road toronto Specs
  • Address: #514 - 183 Dovercourt Rd.
  • Price: $699,000
  • Bedrooms: 2
  • Bathrooms: 1
  • Parking: 1
  • Walk Score: 93
  • Transit Score: 98
  • Maintenance Fees: $524.56 monthly
  • Listing agent: Edward Wang
  • Listing ID: C4073193
183 dover court road torontoGood For

An artistic couple. Beaconsfield is kind of an artist haven being so close to The Drake Hotel, Queen Street, Dundas West, Lower Ossington and a ton of other studios and galleries. 

183 dover court road torontoMove On If

You aren’t feeling the country home vibe. I have a sneaking suspicion those barn doors are kinda a pain to move, so if you aren’t into that aesthetic you’re going to end up resenting this place pretty quickly.   183 dover court road toronto

Thanks to Bosley Real Estate Ltd., Brokerage for sponsoring our condo of the week. All editorial written and selected by blogTO.

Lead photo by

183dovercourt.com

