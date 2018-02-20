City
Lisa Power
Posted 11 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
dundas bus toronto

Buses have replaced streetcars on Carlton and Dundas routes

City
Lisa Power
Posted 11 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

It's the first day back after the long weekend but the third after a change of vehicles along the TTC's 5o5 Dundas and 506 Carlton routes where buses have replaced the familiar streetcars.

The changes went into effect on Sunday after signs were posted at stops along the routes outlining the change of service, which will witness a surge in bus traffic across two of the city's busiest east/west thoroughfares.

The change is primarily the result of the streetcar shortage the TTC has been facing with Bombardier behind on new vehicle deliveries and a significant chunk of the existing fleet requiring extensive maintenance on account of harsh winter weather.

The change is expected to continue until late 2018 when the new streetcar inventory has increased and various maintenance projects wrap up along the routes.

Lead photo by

Jeremy Gilbert

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

House of the week: 41 Boswell Avenue

Someone threw garbage in front of a TTC subway train

People are playing hockey on King St. again

Toronto is getting a big Italian food festival by the water this summer

Toronto just smashed a record as temperatures soar

Toronto ranked first in world as city most at risk for real estate bubble

Buses have replaced streetcars on Carlton and Dundas routes

Toronto is giving away free trees to plant in front of your home