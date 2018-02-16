Toronto is about to be treated to the best sunset of the year

A break from winter gloom is about to overtake Toronto as temperatures soar and the city witnesses some of the most beautiful sunsets of the year.

The event known as Torontohenge is happening both evenings this weekend. It occurs when the sun sets directly in line with our east/west street grid, and often results in epic photography.

According to the Weather Network, the best time to view the sunset on Saturday is around 5:49 p.m. for which there will be a "half-sun," and at 5:50 p.m. on Sunday when the "full-sun" will ignite the streets in a blaze of glory.

For the best viewing spots, just head to a vantage point with a westerly view and tall buildings on either side of the street. Anything south of Eglinton will do, but downtown thoroughfares like King, Queen, Adelaide, and Bloor are generally considered ideal.