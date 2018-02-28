City
194 Clinton Street Toronto

Rental of the week: 194 Clinton Street

I think I've found my dream apartment in Toronto. It's a furnished rental, so now I just need to find an equally dreamy job that lets me split my time between here and a city like London or Paris and I'll be set. 

194 clinton street torontoSeriously, not everyone is in the market to plop down $6K a month in rent, but for those who are, 194 Clinton is worthy of consideration. This three bedroom semi just south of Harbord marries loft living with the comfort and privacy of a family home. 

194 clinton street torontoWhile the vast majority of furnished rentals leave something to be desired in the decor department (not every item needs to be from Structube, you know), the design chops on display here are superlative. Fans of Mid-century Modern furniture will be particularly impressed.

194 clinton street torontoA few highlights worth mentioning beyond the wood ceilings and healthy dose of exposed brick include the working fireplace (yup, it's real), the soaker tub in the main washroom, and the private rear terrace.

194 clinton street torontoIf there's a problem with an apartment like this, it's that once you've seen it, it's hard to go back your old place and not feel a bit meh about it. 

194 clinton street torontoSpecs
194 clinton street torontoGood For

Someone with impeccable taste who needs a furnished place for a short but significant period of time. 

194 clinton street torontoMove On If

Your design sympathies haven't made it to the 20th century. This space is thoroughly and unabashedly modern. 

