Toronto Fog January

Thick winter fog turns Toronto into an eerie urban landscape

People around Toronto woke up to near-zero visibility, in some cases, on account of dense fog patches rolling across the region early Tuesday.

A post shared by Alexander Chuyko (@chuykorolla) on

Environment Canada had issued a fog advisory for the entire GTA after fast-rising temperatures made driving conditions dangerously hazy on Sunday night.

A post shared by Naeem (@nnvv__) on

The advisory was ended shortly after 10 a.m. on Tuesday, but not before the mist could rock our socks off.

Dense patches of misty air made it hard to see more than a few feet off of an upper-level balcony ahead of this morning's commute.

A post shared by Ze Han ・ 韓澤 (@zirocket) on

The fog was also incredible in the evening last night, particularly at the northern end of the city such as York's campus, which looks TRON-like with its new subway station.

A post shared by AliMirza (@alidababaman) on

Until it finally started to clear... though not completely.

A post shared by wallerworld (@wallerworld) on

Toronto is expected to reach a high of 6 C today, with cooler temperatures on the way for Wednesday and Thursday - but not so cool that it hurts to breathe.

We're in the midst of a wintermission, after all.

Lead photo by

Yimeng

