Thick winter fog turns Toronto into an eerie urban landscape
People around Toronto woke up to near-zero visibility, in some cases, on account of dense fog patches rolling across the region early Tuesday.
Environment Canada had issued a fog advisory for the entire GTA after fast-rising temperatures made driving conditions dangerously hazy on Sunday night.
The advisory was ended shortly after 10 a.m. on Tuesday, but not before the mist could rock our socks off.
Dense patches of misty air made it hard to see more than a few feet off of an upper-level balcony ahead of this morning's commute.
The fog was also incredible in the evening last night, particularly at the northern end of the city such as York's campus, which looks TRON-like with its new subway station.
Until it finally started to clear... though not completely.
Toronto is expected to reach a high of 6 C today, with cooler temperatures on the way for Wednesday and Thursday - but not so cool that it hurts to breathe.
We're in the midst of a wintermission, after all.
