City
Lauren O'Neil
Posted 12 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
Toronto Island Floods

Toronto doesn't have enough money to repair the Islands this year

City
Lauren O'Neil
Posted 12 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

The City of Toronto is more than $5 million short of what it will take to repair the flood-ravaged Islands and other public waterfront areas damaged by last spring and summer's high water levels

An estimated $7.4 million worth of damage was done to our city's waterfront parks by the time they emerged from Lake Ontario after nearly three months underwater in August.

The city's preliminary 2018 budget, however, allocates only $2 million to repair work on that front.

But this doesn't mean the islands won't be up and running this summer, or that repairs won't happen.

Ward 30 councillor Paula Fletcher says she'll be pushing for more money to fix the damage in full. This will include everything from repairing paths to installing permanent water pumps on the Islands, according to CBC News

There's also the fact that many priority repair projects have already been completed, and thus would not be factored into 2018's budget.

Lead photo by

Jesse Milns

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

This TTC station has a secret attic above the platform

Soaring new office tower and atrium coming to Toronto

Rental of the week: 110 Marine Parade Drive

Toronto ranked one of the most visited cities in North America

Toronto doesn't have enough money to repair the Islands this year

Luxury home sales plummeted in Toronto last year

Gardiner Expressway getting major upgrade this month

Yorkville Avenue getting retail makeover and new public space