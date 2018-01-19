Sold! High Park ravine house goes for $1.8 million

Is there a nicer street in Toronto than Ellis Park Road? Winding above and beside High Park, it's certainly a contender for the title of most picturesque thoroughfare in the city.

Unlike some of the other candidates out there — I'm thinking foremost of Rosedale Valley Road — a few lucky people actually get to live on Ellis Park and enjoy the stunning view of the park below. This is a street that features incredible homes but also more modest dwellings.

By modest, I don't mean small or inexpensive. The difference here is between dream houses and just really nice houses, of which 32 Ellis Park is the latter. This four bedroom, four bathroom residence is fairly conservative on the architecture front, but offers lots of space and a marvellous view.

The interior has a cottage-like feel, which makes sense given that the first structure built in this area were more akin to cottages than houses. It's carved into the slope of the ravine, such that the backyard is small but very pretty if you're into steep gardens.

Along with the view and easy access to the park, being on the northern portion of the street, the access to transit is also surprisingly high given how secluded it can seem nestled among the trees.

The Essentials

Address: 32 Ellis Park Rd.

Type: Detached

Bedrooms: 4 + 1

Bathrooms: 4

Lot size: 50 x 86 feet

Realtor: Andrea Morrison

Hit the market at: $1.9 million

Sold for: $1.82 million

Why it sold for what it did

A house of this size in this location doesn't come cheap, even if its last renovations already seem just a tad dated.

Was it worth it?

This house first hit the market at $2.2 million in July 2017, but was subsequently re-listed at $1.9 million in October, after which it finally sold this month for $1.82. That's not too far off the second list price, but it's slightly surprising that it didn't get snapped up around $2 million.