Man trying to blow up Toronto gas station caught on video

Do you know someone who spent Saturday afternoon playing with fire at a gas station in Scarborough? The cops would like a word.

Toronto Police are looking for a man who appears to have tried (but thankfully failed) to blow up a gas station near Eglinton Avenue East and Ionview Road this weekend.

Security camera footage shows that the man in question, dressed completely in black with a covered face, walked onto the property at about 12:23 p.m. on Jan. 13.

The suspect was seen hanging around a gas pump for a bit, then moving aside to ignite some sort of package.

He then placed the burning package next to the gas pump, removed one of the pump's nozzles, set it directly on top of the flames, and then bolted for his life.

Officers responded to a call for "disorderlies" at the gas station on Saturday at around 12:25 p.m. and obtained the security footage, which was published online yesterday.

"The Toronto Police Service requests assistance identifying a man wanted in an Arson investigation," reads a TPS media release. "Anyone with information is asked to contact police."

Lead photo by

Toronto Police Service

