House of the week: 215 Dunvegan Road

Is there such a thing as an inconspicuous mansion? That, to me, is the best way to describe 215 Dunvegan Rd. in Forest Hill, which looks very nice but not downright opulent from the street. Take a peek from the backyard pool, however, and it's a different story.

There's actually 8,000 square feet of living space on offer here to go along with one of the slickest basement garages I've ever seen. Who knew that thing went underground and opened up into such an enormous area?

Inside, the finishes are tasteful and elegant. I particularly like the large family room, which somehow manages to retain a cozy vibe despite the high ceilings and ample space.

While the master bedroom could use some more furniture and art on the walls, the en suite is downright incredible. It even has a fireplace, which presumably makes bathing in that giant hot tub all the more relaxing.

Other highlights include the movie screening room, a wine cellar, and a pretty spacious gym. It all adds up to an $8 million dream home that maintains a level of exterior restraint so as not to make the neighbours jealous.

Specs

Address: 215 Dunvegan Rd.

Price: $7,995,000

Lot Size: 50 x 168.2 feet

Bedrooms: 5 + 1

Bathrooms: 9

Parking: 7

Walk Score: 46

Transit Score: 76

Listing agent: Julianne Constance Gofman

Listing ID: C4006489

Good For

The super rich who don't want to live in a suburban area like the Bridle Path. You can have a mini-palace right near downtown Toronto if you've got the bank account. Alas, few of us do.

Move On If

You absolutely need a tennis court! If this is a must have, then your search for the perfect home continues.