House of the week: 215 Dunvegan Road

Is there such a thing as an inconspicuous mansion? That, to me, is the best way to describe 215 Dunvegan Rd. in Forest Hill, which looks very nice but not downright opulent from the street. Take a peek from the backyard pool, however, and it's a different story.

215 Dunvegan Road TorontoThere's actually 8,000 square feet of living space on offer here to go along with one of the slickest basement garages I've ever seen. Who knew that thing went underground and opened up into such an enormous area? 

215 Dunvegan Road TorontoInside, the finishes are tasteful and elegant. I particularly like the large family room, which somehow manages to retain a cozy vibe despite the high ceilings and ample space. 

215 Dunvegan Road TorontoWhile the master bedroom could use some more furniture and art on the walls, the en suite is downright incredible. It even has a fireplace, which presumably makes bathing in that giant hot tub all the more relaxing. 

215 Dunvegan Road TorontoOther highlights include the movie screening room, a wine cellar, and a pretty spacious gym. It all adds up to an $8 million dream home that maintains a level of exterior restraint so as not to make the neighbours jealous. 

215 Dunvegan Road TorontoSpecs
215 Dunvegan Road TorontoGood For

The super rich who don't want to live in a suburban area like the Bridle Path. You can have a mini-palace right near downtown Toronto if you've got the bank account. Alas, few of us do.

215 Dunvegan Road TorontoMove On If

You absolutely need a tennis court! If this is a must have, then your search for the perfect home continues. 

Thanks to Bosley Real Estate Ltd., Brokerage for sponsoring our house of the week. All editorial written and selected by blogTO.

Photos by

Houssmax

