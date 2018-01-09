House of the week: 168 Ellis Park Road

Toronto has its fair share of ravine houses thanks to our city's natural terrain, but few are built so directly into a sloping valley wall like this one at 168 Ellis Park Rd. in Swansea.

According to a feature in the National Post, this property was designed by Altius Architecture principal Graham Smith as his family residence, which explains its unique design and elegant curb appeal.

Built on what used to be a ski hill, this house is a marvel of engineering and and architectural design that makes ideal use of its sloped location with a multi-level layout that somewhat hides its sprawling size. It's over 5,000 square feet, but you wouldn't know it at first glance.

Unsurprisingly, one of the sheers joys of the house is its perspective on High Park. There might not be a better perch over the park than what's found from the rear terrace, which is outfitted with a hot tub from which to soak up the picturesque views.

On top of it all, the house also features a green roof and geothermal heating (if you're going to build a ravine house, why not make it environmentally friendly?).

The term dream home is thrown around a bit too much, but I can't think of a more apt description for this one.

Specs

Address: 168 Ellis Park Rd.

Price: $3,999,990

Lot Size: 106.54 x 85 feet

Bedrooms: 4

Bathrooms: 6

Parking: 7

Walk Score: 89

Transit Score: 87

Listing agent: Pro Sarbadhikari

Listing ID: W3959967

Good For

Someone of considerable wealth who has a deep appreciation for both architecture and nature. This house offers a chance to appreciate both.

Move On If

You have the money to have your own custom home designed. As amazing as this place is, its unique nature might not appeal to a family who wants to live in a place built specifically for them. If only we could all be so choosy.