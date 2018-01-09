City
168 Ellis Park Toronto

House of the week: 168 Ellis Park Road

Toronto has its fair share of ravine houses thanks to our city's natural terrain, but few are built so directly into a sloping valley wall like this one at 168 Ellis Park Rd. in Swansea. 

168 Ellis Park TorontoAccording to a feature in the National Post, this property was designed by Altius Architecture principal Graham Smith as his family residence, which explains its unique design and elegant curb appeal. 

168 Ellis Park TorontoBuilt on what used to be a ski hill, this house is a marvel of engineering and and architectural design that makes ideal use of its sloped location with a multi-level layout that somewhat hides its sprawling size. It's over 5,000 square feet, but you wouldn't know it at first glance.

168 Ellis Park TorontoUnsurprisingly, one of the sheers joys of the house is its perspective on High Park. There might not be a better perch over the park than what's found from the rear terrace, which is outfitted with a hot tub from which to soak up the picturesque views.

168 Ellis Park TorontoOn top of it all, the house also features a green roof and geothermal heating (if you're going to build a ravine house, why not make it environmentally friendly?). 

168 Ellis Park TorontoThe term dream home is thrown around a bit too much, but I can't think of a more apt description for this one. 

168 Ellis Park TorontoSpecs
  • Address: 168 Ellis Park Rd.
  • Price: $3,999,990
  • Lot Size: 106.54 x 85 feet
  • Bedrooms: 4
  • Bathrooms: 6
  • Parking: 7
  • Walk Score: 89
  • Transit Score: 87
  • Listing agent: Pro Sarbadhikari
  • Listing ID: W3959967
168 Ellis Park TorontoGood For

Someone of considerable wealth who has a deep appreciation for both architecture and nature. This house offers a chance to appreciate both.

168 Ellis Park TorontoMove On If

You have the money to have your own custom home designed. As amazing as this place is, its unique nature might not appeal to a family who wants to live in a place built specifically for them. If only we could all be so choosy. 

168 Ellis Park Toronto168 Ellis Park Toronto168 Ellis Park Toronto168 Ellis Park Toronto

Photos by

Altius Architecture

