riverside weed dispensary toronto

Former Toronto weed dispensary wants to become something special

Riverside is one of Toronto's most up and coming areas, and you—yes, you—could be a part of it.

Near the southeast corner of Broadview and Queen stands a bank-turned-weed dispensary that was recently purchased by a local entrepreneur, Dave, who has made himself available to field businesses ideas that could occupy the space and perhaps become the next big thing.

Cannabis Culture, the previous occupant at 711 Queen St. East, shut down after numerous raids last year. Now the building could be another element in the neighbourhood's tremendous development.

Dave launched a website that welcomes any and all business proposals in the hopes of turning the large space into something that can contribute to the growth of the community.

In addition to the recent overhaul of the Broadview Hotel, Riverside is set to undergo a major makeover via the Riverside Square development that will see the area transformed into Toronto's eastside urban epicentre.

Lead photo by

Google Streetview

