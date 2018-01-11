City
Derek Flack
Posted 9 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
loretto lofts toronto

Condo of the week: 385 Brunswick Avenue

City
Derek Flack
Posted 9 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

The Loretto is an luxury condo in the Annex that's home to some very nice loft spaces. Formerly Loretto Abbey Day School, the adaptive re-use project, which was completed in 2007, boasts 46 units, of which this penthouse is one of the finest.

loretto lofts torontoYou don't get an industrial hard loft feel here. On the contrary, the finishes are noticeably polished, from maple flooring to floor-to-ceiling windows to hyper-contemporary kitchens. You might even say that the building has a mature vibe. 

loretto lofts torontoThat makes sense, of course. It was downsizing Annex homeowners who quickly bought up these units 10 years ago. This suite, for instance, exudes sophisticated taste in the form of an ample art and book collection that give the interior plenty of character. 

loretto lofts torontoI'll confess that I love the soaring bookshelves in the library, but the rooftop deck and garden is also beautiful, as is the sun-filled sitting/TV area on the upper level. Basically it's all peaks and no valleys — which you should expect for $5.5 million.

loretto lofts torontoSpecs

Address: #501 - 385 Brunswick Ave.
Price: $5,495,000
Bedrooms: 5
Bathrooms: 4
Parking: 3
Walk Score: 87
Transit Score: 100
Maintenance Fees: $4,796.79
Listing agent: Alex Brott
Listing ID: C4016037

loretto lofts torontoGood For

Someone who wants to flip a stately Annex home into a stunning Annex condo. This one doesn't come cheap, but it possesses a ton of character and space.

loretto lofts torontoMove On If

You don't need a five bedroom condo. While some of these spaces can be used for other purposes, this unit is bigger than most people's houses.

loretto lofts torontoloretto lofts torontoloretto lofts torontoloretto lofts torontoloretto lofts torontoloretto lofts torontoloretto lofts torontoloretto lofts torontoloretto lofts torontoloretto lofts torontoloretto lofts torontoloretto lofts toronto

Thanks to Bosley Real Estate Ltd., Brokerage for sponsoring our condo of the week. All editorial written and selected by blogTO.

Lead photo by

Birdhouse Media

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

Condo of the week: 385 Brunswick Avenue

Toronto just shattered another temperature record

Toronto commuters stranded as fire investigation cripples subway line

Toronto's going to be an icy mess this weekend

This TTC station has a secret attic above the platform

Soaring new office tower and atrium coming to Toronto

Rental of the week: 110 Marine Parade Drive

Toronto ranked one of the most visited cities in North America