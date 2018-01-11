Condo of the week: 385 Brunswick Avenue

The Loretto is an luxury condo in the Annex that's home to some very nice loft spaces. Formerly Loretto Abbey Day School, the adaptive re-use project, which was completed in 2007, boasts 46 units, of which this penthouse is one of the finest.

You don't get an industrial hard loft feel here. On the contrary, the finishes are noticeably polished, from maple flooring to floor-to-ceiling windows to hyper-contemporary kitchens. You might even say that the building has a mature vibe.

That makes sense, of course. It was downsizing Annex homeowners who quickly bought up these units 10 years ago. This suite, for instance, exudes sophisticated taste in the form of an ample art and book collection that give the interior plenty of character.

I'll confess that I love the soaring bookshelves in the library, but the rooftop deck and garden is also beautiful, as is the sun-filled sitting/TV area on the upper level. Basically it's all peaks and no valleys — which you should expect for $5.5 million.

Specs

Address: #501 - 385 Brunswick Ave.

Price: $5,495,000

Bedrooms: 5

Bathrooms: 4

Parking: 3

Walk Score: 87

Transit Score: 100

Maintenance Fees: $4,796.79

Listing agent: Alex Brott

Listing ID: C4016037

Good For

Someone who wants to flip a stately Annex home into a stunning Annex condo. This one doesn't come cheap, but it possesses a ton of character and space.

Move On If

You don't need a five bedroom condo. While some of these spaces can be used for other purposes, this unit is bigger than most people's houses.