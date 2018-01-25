City
Condo of the week: 33 Mill Street

Completed in 2009, Pure Spirit Lofts helped to usher in major changes in the Distillery District that continue today as more and more developments are proposed for the area. For the most part, the building has been quite well received from architecture critics and unit owners.

pure spirit condos torontoThis west-facing three bedroom suite on the 30th floor shows off some of the attributes that account for its good reputation. You won't find many views of the skyline to rival the ones on offer here. It's just far enough away from downtown, that you get a true panoramic effect.

pure spirit condos torontoUnsurprisingly, this feature is played up with floor-to-ceiling windows in the main rooms. All that light might be a bit annoying when you want to nap on the couch, but it sure must be nice to feel surrounded by the city's built landscape in this manner. 

pure spirit condos torontoThe other main benefit of this particular unit is its size. It's set up as a two-bedroom, but it's been built as a three-bedroom. The current TV room could also serve as a den or an office/guest room hybrid. In any case, suites of this size are unfortunately rare in this city.

pure spirit condos torontoSpecs
pure spirit condos torontoGood For

Someone who thinks a great view is worth more than a backyard. There's outdoor space here, of course, but what it lacks in size, it makes up for in sweeping sight lines.

pure spirit condos torontoMove On If

You can't stand tourists. With events like the Christmas Market and the annual Light Fest, the Distillery can get downright packed. Not everyone wants to live in the middle of that.

