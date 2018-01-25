Condo of the week: 33 Mill Street

Completed in 2009, Pure Spirit Lofts helped to usher in major changes in the Distillery District that continue today as more and more developments are proposed for the area. For the most part, the building has been quite well received from architecture critics and unit owners.

This west-facing three bedroom suite on the 30th floor shows off some of the attributes that account for its good reputation. You won't find many views of the skyline to rival the ones on offer here. It's just far enough away from downtown, that you get a true panoramic effect.

Unsurprisingly, this feature is played up with floor-to-ceiling windows in the main rooms. All that light might be a bit annoying when you want to nap on the couch, but it sure must be nice to feel surrounded by the city's built landscape in this manner.

The other main benefit of this particular unit is its size. It's set up as a two-bedroom, but it's been built as a three-bedroom. The current TV room could also serve as a den or an office/guest room hybrid. In any case, suites of this size are unfortunately rare in this city.

Specs

Address: 33 Mill St.#3004

Price: $1,469,000

Bedrooms: 3

Bathrooms: 2

Parking: 1

Maintenance Fees: $942.98

Walk Score: 95

Transit Score: 99

Listing Agent: Diane Marie Tobia

Listing ID: C4022682

Good For

Someone who thinks a great view is worth more than a backyard. There's outdoor space here, of course, but what it lacks in size, it makes up for in sweeping sight lines.

Move On If

You can't stand tourists. With events like the Christmas Market and the annual Light Fest, the Distillery can get downright packed. Not everyone wants to live in the middle of that.