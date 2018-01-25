City
Ofo bike sharing

Chinese bike sharing company planning Toronto launch

Dropbike will be getting some serious competition in Toronto if Beijing's Ofo bike-sharing service has anything to do with it.

Billing itself as "the world's first and largest station-free bike sharing platform," Ofo has already raised more than $1.3 billion in venture capital and is available now in more than 180 major cities across the world.

Like Dropbike, the Chinese company offers dockless bicycle rentals – you just pick up a registered, bright yellow bike where you find it and go, for as little as $1 an hour.

Unlike Dropbike, it's not available in Canada just yet.

In a news article published today, however, Ofo's head of communications for North America let it slip that his company is keen.

"Ofo is also preparing to offer its by-the hour rental service in Canada," reads the Reuters article about Ofo's expansion into Mexico, "with Toronto as its top choice."

If the success of Toronto's own Bike Share program is any indication, Ofo won't be the last dockless transportation service we see sniffing around The 6ix.

