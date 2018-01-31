Canada now has a gender neutral national anthem

Canada got a new national anthem today when the Senate passed a bill making the national anthem officially gender neutral.

The long overdue update changes the words from "in all thy sons command" to "in all of us command".

The new anthem will likely get its debut on the world stage at the upcoming PyeongChang Winter Olympics which starts in just over a week.

Changes to making the anthem gender neutral have been in the works for some time. The House of Commons gave their approval back in 2016 but Conservatives tried to derail the efforts in the years since.

It took almost a year and a half before the Senate was able to stage a conclusive vote today. It now goes to the Governor General for a final seal of approval.

Here's what the full national anthem looks like now.

O Canada!

Our home and native land!

True patriot love in all of us command.

With glowing hearts we see thee rise,

The True North strong and free!

From far and wide,

O Canada, we stand on guard for thee.

God keep our land glorious and free!

O Canada, we stand on guard for thee.

O Canada, we stand on guard for thee.