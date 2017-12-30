What's open and closed New Year's Day in Toronto 2018

What's open and closed in Toronto on New Year's Day 2018 is vital information to find your way around the city when seemingly everything is shut down. Similar to Christmas Day, it's one of the few days of the year when most of the of the city is on pause.

Here's what's open and closed on New Year's Day in Toronto.

General



Closed

Government office and banks

Libraries

Mail delivery

Banks

Open

The TTC will run on a Sunday service schedule

Food



Closed

Most major grocery chains will be closed on New Year's Day with a few confirmed exceptions listed below.

Open

Drink



Closed

The Beer Store

LCBO

Open

For a complete list of indie bottle shops in Toronto, see this directory. Holiday hours are provided where applicable but we advise calling ahead to confirm.

Malls



Closed

Bayview Village Shops

CF Fairview Mall

CF Sherway Gardens

Dufferin Mall

Scarborough Town Centre

Yorkdale Shopping Centre

Open

Attractions



Closed

Canada's Wonderland

Gardiner Museum

Hockey Hall of Fame

Open