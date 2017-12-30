What's open and closed New Year's Day in Toronto 2018

What's open and closed in Toronto on New Year's Day 2018 is vital information to find your way around the city when seemingly everything is shut down. Similar to Christmas Day, it's one of the few days of the year when most of the of the city is on pause.
Here's what's open and closed on New Year's Day in Toronto.
General
Closed
- Government office and banks
- Libraries
- Mail delivery
- Banks
Open
- The TTC will run on a Sunday service schedule
Just like Christmas Day, Popbox MicroMrkt will remain open on New Year's Day. Photo by Jesse Milns.
Food
Closed
- Most major grocery chains will be closed on New Year's Day with a few confirmed exceptions listed below.
Open
Kick off 2018 with a cold one from Left Field Brewery. Photo by Hector Vasquez.
Drink
Closed
Open
- For a complete list of indie bottle shops in Toronto, see this directory. Holiday hours are provided where applicable but we advise calling ahead to confirm.
CF Toronto Eaton Centre will be one of the many shopping centres open on New Year's Day. Photo by Hector Vasquez.
Malls
Closed
- Bayview Village Shops
- CF Fairview Mall
- CF Sherway Gardens
- Dufferin Mall
- Scarborough Town Centre
- Yorkdale Shopping Centre
Open
Ripley's Aquarium of Canada is open 365 days of the year. Photo by Andrew Williamson.
Attractions
Closed
- Canada's Wonderland
- Gardiner Museum
- Hockey Hall of Fame
Open