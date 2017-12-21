Condo of the week: South Beach Condos

Never underestimate how annoying condo names in Toronto can be. I'd nominate the South Beach Condos on Park Lawn for some sort of dubious award when it comes to this, but if you can get past the moniker, there's plenty to like about this building.

For one thing, a three bedroom suite of this size in downtown Toronto would cost a pretty penny more than the price tag here. That makes sense, of course, but the area around Park Lawn and Lake Shore is getting more developed virtually every day.

This particular unit also showcases one of the greatest assets of the Humber Bay Shores area: amazing lake views. These days there are plenty of other condos that obstruct panoramic views, but from the 30th floor the lake is never too far away.

While the size of this unit is probably it's most noteworthy feature, the high end finishes and design also set it apart from condos that hover in the $1 million range. Case in point: all three bedrooms feature large en suites. That's quite rare in condominiums in general.

This isn't the nicest condo that you'll ever see, but it's a viable alternative for a growing family who aren't pleased with the detached houses available in South Etobicoke at the same price point.

Specs

Address: #3003 - 90 Park Lawn Ave.

Price: $1,459,000

Bedrooms: 3 + 1

Bathrooms: 3

Parking: 2

Walk Score: 75

Transit Score: 83

Maintenance Fees: $1,158.11

Listing agent: Maria Vieira

Listing ID: W3998403

Good For

A family who doesn't need a white picket fence and private backyard. There are two parking spots, three bedrooms, and plenty of amenities on offer here (hence the maintenance fees). Not everyone needs a house.

Move On If

You'd prefer a pimped out townhouse for the same price. Even if the detached market isn't so luxurious at $1.5 million, there are plenty of other lower density options that might be more appealing.