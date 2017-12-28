City
u condos toronto

Condo of the week: 1080 Bay Street

A three bedroom corner condo near Bay and Bloor costs more than many detached homes in Toronto. So what do you get it you're willing to plop down over $2 million for a high rise unit? 

U condos torontoIn the case of this unit at U Condos, that price tags brings with it lots of space, high ceilings, a well appointed kitchen, two parking spots, and a huge wrap-around balcony with panoramic views of the city. 

u condos torontoIt's often hard to imagine a moderately sized family happily occupying a downtown condo, but a place like this is an obvious exception. While the third bedroom is currently set up as an office/guest room hybrid with a Murphy bed, it's easily big enough to be a standalone bedroom.

U condos torontoOne noteworthy feature of this condo is that a giant master bedroom is sacrificed in favour of spreading the space out across the all three bedrooms. This distribution of space could make a lot of sense for some people, even if it diminishes the luxury factor a bit. 

U condos torontoSpecs

Address: #4601 - 1080 Bay St.
Price: $2,088,000 
Bedrooms: 3
Bathrooms: 2
Parking: 2
Walk Score: 99
Transit Score: 100
Maintenance Fees: $1,010.28
Listing agent: Roseanne Ruth Agasse
Listing ID: C3973305

U condos torontoGood For

A family who insists on living downtown. Alternately, anyone who expects to host overnight guests on a regular basis might benefit from this set up. 

U condos torontoMove On If

You'd rather buy a detached home on a residential street. For this price, you can even snag one that's right beside the subway. 

U condos torontoU condos torontoU condos torontoU condos torontoU condos toronto

