Condo of the week: 1080 Bay Street

A three bedroom corner condo near Bay and Bloor costs more than many detached homes in Toronto. So what do you get it you're willing to plop down over $2 million for a high rise unit?

In the case of this unit at U Condos, that price tags brings with it lots of space, high ceilings, a well appointed kitchen, two parking spots, and a huge wrap-around balcony with panoramic views of the city.

It's often hard to imagine a moderately sized family happily occupying a downtown condo, but a place like this is an obvious exception. While the third bedroom is currently set up as an office/guest room hybrid with a Murphy bed, it's easily big enough to be a standalone bedroom.

One noteworthy feature of this condo is that a giant master bedroom is sacrificed in favour of spreading the space out across the all three bedrooms. This distribution of space could make a lot of sense for some people, even if it diminishes the luxury factor a bit.

Specs

Address: #4601 - 1080 Bay St.

Price: $2,088,000

Bedrooms: 3

Bathrooms: 2

Parking: 2

Walk Score: 99

Transit Score: 100

Maintenance Fees: $1,010.28

Listing agent: Roseanne Ruth Agasse

Listing ID: C3973305

Good For

A family who insists on living downtown. Alternately, anyone who expects to host overnight guests on a regular basis might benefit from this set up.

Move On If

You'd rather buy a detached home on a residential street. For this price, you can even snag one that's right beside the subway.