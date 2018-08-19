The TTC subway stations with the best architecture and design
As much as we like to complain about the TTC, there's lots to praise about our transit system, including our subway stations. While many are somewhat anonymous from a design standpoint, there are a handful that stand out from the pack for their modernist flair, integration with the landscape, and public art.
Check out the photo gallery of all 15 TTC subway stations with the best architecture and design.
Join the conversation Load comments